World Blitz Championship: Koneru Humpy scripts history by winning silver medal

Almaty: In chess, former world rapid champion Koneru Humpy wrote new history by winning silver medal in the women’s section of the FIDE World Blitz Chess Championship in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Koneru Humpy is the second Indian to win a medal at World Blitz, after Viswanathan Anand. She is the first Indian women chess player to win medal in the event.

Koneru Humpy finished with 12.5 points, just half a point behind the winner Bibisara Balabayeva of Kazakhstan. Humpy had finished sixth in the Rapid championship which preceded the Blitz competition.

India’s Harika finished with 10.5 points in the 13th spot while Padmini Rout was 17th. Tania Sachdev ended up 21st and B Savitha Shri, winner of a bronze in the Rapid championship was placed 33rd with 9.5 points.

Indian players performance in World Blitz tournament:

Women: Koneru Humpy 12.5 (2nd place), Harika (10.5, 13th), Padmini Rout (10.5, 17th), Tania Sachdev (10, 21st), B Savitha Shri (9.5, 33rd).

Men: P Harikrishna (13 points, 17th), Nihal Sarin (13, 18th), Arjun Erigaisi (12, 42nd), B Adhiban (12, 49th), V Pranav (11.5, 58th), Aravind Chithambaram (11.5, 60th), Surya Shekhar Ganguly (11, 72nd), Raunak Sadhwani (10.5, 83rd), Vidit S Gujrathi (10.5, 90th), S L Narayanan (10.5, 92nd).