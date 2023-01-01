Football players arrested for ‘attending a party with mixed genders’!

Without disclosing their identities or stating the precise number of players detained, local media in Iran said on Sunday that football players who were attending a mixed-gender party organised in east Tehran had been detained by government officials. ‘Several former and current members of one of Tehran’s premier football teams were detained last night (Saturday) at a mixed party in the city of Damavand’, according to Tasnim news agency.

The report went on to say that ‘several of these guys were in an aberrant state owing to alcohol intake’. The YJC news agency reported that the footballers were at a birthday celebration and that all but one individual who was seized had been freed by the authorities. According to a prosecutor published by the Fars news agency, the authorities have filed a case against individuals who have been detained and will provide further information later.

Iran’s legal system only permits non-Muslims to use alcohol, and exclusively for religious reasons. Additionally, dancing with someone of the opposing gender is against the law. Since Mahsa Amini, 22, died on September 16 while being held by police after being detained by the morality police for allegedly failing to adhere to the stringent Islamic dress code for women, there has been violent unrest throughout the Islamic Republic.

Hundreds of people, including members of the security forces, have died in the violent demonstration, according to Iranian officials, who also reported that thousands have been detained by the police. Many current and past football players, along with other sportsmen and well-known figures, have been interrogated or arrested by the government after speaking out in favour of demonstrations.