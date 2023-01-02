53-year-old fundraiser from UK runs a marathon every day in 2022 to raise one million pounds for charity

A 53-year-old fundraiser from Cumbria, England, has successfully raised one million pounds ($1.2 million) for charity by completing a marathon every day in 2022. On New Year’s Eve, Gary McKee completed his 365th marathon of the year.

The money was gathered for the charities Macmillan Cancer Support and Hospice at Home West Cumbria, according to media reports.

He received loud applause from the crowd as he crossed the finish line late on Saturday, capping off a journey that had started on January 1.

He praised everyone for the ‘amazing’ support. The father of three succeeded in his mission to raise money for organisations after working with more than 20 trainers and jogging more than 15,300 miles in snow, rain, and sunshine.

McKee would often run his 42 km route in the morning before going to work as a group leader at the nuclear site Sellafield. He has also previously run 100 marathons in 100 days and 110 marathons in 110 days (2021) with his first one being from his home in Cleator Moor to the United Kingdom capital, London.