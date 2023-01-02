A police encounter in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in the arrest of a cow smuggler.

A police confrontation resulted in the capture of a cow smuggler on Sunday in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The incident happened in the Bhojipura neighbourhood of Bareilly, where Mukhtar was detained by police officers who were on patrol close to the Nakatiya river.

Bhojipura, the station’s in-charge, and his police team were on patrol to apprehend the criminals smuggling cows via the region.

Following an increase in incidents, the police took action and apprehended a smuggler.

The smuggler was shot in his right leg during the confrontation when he attempted to flee. After being detained, Mukhtar was sent to a hospital for treatment.

A motorcycle that was in the accused’s possession was also seized by the police.

Police are searching for additional suspects who are involved in cow smuggling in the meantime. More research is being done.