Amid complaint, controversies, Omar Lulu’s ‘Nalla Samayam’ called off from theatres

Kozhikode: ‘Nalla Samayam’, directed by Omar Lulu, has been withdrawn from theatres. the director confirmed. Lulu added that other decisions would be taken based on the court order. The excise department had registered a case against the director and producer of the movie.

The movie features Irshad Ali in the lead who plays a businessman. An incident, involving a few young woman that takes place one night, forms the crux of the film. The case was registered for allegedly ‘promoting the use of substance’ in the teaser of the movie. The Kozhikode range of the Excise booked the filmmakers under Abkari Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The film was released in theatres on Friday.

After the release of the movie, a statement made by an actor from the movie supporting the use of substance, had also become controversial. A complaint was filed against the movie stating that the teaser shows use of psychoactive substances throughout the video and also contains dialogues that promote its use.