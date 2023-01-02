Commodity Market: Gold price edges lower marginally

Mumbai: The price of sovereign gold depreciated marginally in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 40,360, down by Rs 200 per 8 gram. This is the first loss of the yellow metal in 2023. In the last three days, the yellow metal gained by Rs 440 per 8 gram.

On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 55,140 per 10 gram, up Rs 123 or 0.22%. Silver futures were trading up by Rs 137 at Rs 69,550 per kg on MCX.

In the international markets, price of spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,818.64 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,824.60. In 2022, bullion prices closed only 0.5% lower despite consistent rate hikes from the US Fed, as the dollar emerged as the safe haven asset of choice for investors.