Friend stabs girl to death, attempts suicide in Bengaluru College

Bengaluru:A 19-year-old BTech student was allegedly stabbed multiple times by her friend, at a private university on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Monday, police said. They said attempting to end his life, the accused too stabbed himself.

The victim girl student identified as Laya Smitha, who was rushed to hospital was declared brought dead, while the accused, identified as Pawan Kalyan, who has suffered injuries on the chest, is being treated at the hospital. The incident occurred at the university, where the victim was studying, while the accused is said to be a BCA student from another college.

Both are said to be from a village in Mulbagal taluk of Kolar district, police said, other students, who noticed the duo lying in a pool of blood, alerted the college authorities and security staff. Police said they are yet to ascertain the motive or reason behind the murder. A case has been registered and investigation is underway. There was a sense of panic among the students of the college, where the incident happened.