Iga Swiatek makes the best shot of the year at the United Cup, emulating Roger Federer.

Has Iga Swiatek, the top player in the world, made the shot of the year? Only one day into 2023, but the Pole’s prowess has already brought to mind Roger Federer.

Swiatek applied her pace to the ball and around the net to score the winning shot. The Poland star had previously defeated Kazakhstan when Swiatek and Hurkacz defeated Kulambayeva and Lomakin with scores of 6-3 and 6-4 in a dead rubber match.

Swiatek caught every ball as Kazakhstan attempted to evade Hurkacz at the net. Swiatek pulled Federer just as Lomakin’s drop volley appeared to be the winner.

When world number one Swiatek questioned Swiss maestro Federer about his opinions, the shotmaker replied, ‘That was ridiculous.’

Swiatek emphasised prior to the United Cup that she wants to concentrate on the future rather than bask in the success of her 2022 campaign. Last year, Swiatek won her first US Open trophy in addition to reclaiming her French Open crown.

‘I’m going to try to put everything that occurred last year behind me and just concentrate on the present and the future, because I feel like I can learn a lot from these competitions,’ Swiatek said.

‘However, I don’t want to hold on to that too much because I want to go on and sort of concentrate on my next objectives. I’m sure that all these press conferences will serve as a sort of reminder of everything, but my objective is to just keep my attention on the future and work on being a better tennis player,’ she added.