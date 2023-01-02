Injuring nine people and killing a 24-year-old in Alabama shooting on New Year’s Eve

In a shooting in Mobile, Alabama, on Saturday night, a man was murdered and nine other people were hurt, informed authorities. According to authorities, the shooting occurred a few blocks from where tens of thousands of people had congregated for a New Year’s Eve celebration on the streets of Mobile, Alabama.

Around 11:14 p.m. CT, shots were fired in the 200 block of Dauphin Street. CNN reported that, the officers responded to the report. The press statement says, when police officers arrived at the location, they discovered that a 24-year-old male had been shot by a ‘unknown suspect’ and had been declared dead there.

A few blocks separated the shooting scene from the festival’s main stage, Moon Pie Over Mobile.

The press announcement further says, nine additional patients, who ranged in age from 17 to 57 and also sustained gunshot wounds, were sent to nearby hospitals ‘with injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to severe.’

About 45 minutes before midnight on Saturday, news video on TV showed police officers rushing to the scene of the incident. Since no arrests have been made, it is unknown why the incident occurred.

‘It looked that the shooter and the victim knew one another. We might all take some solace in knowing that this was not a random shooting downtown’ The Guardian cited Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine as stating.