JPMorgan Chase & Co. asks US court to dismiss lawsuits by women who have accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse

JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank have asked a federal court in the United States to dismiss lawsuits filed by women who claim Jeffrey Epstein sexually assaulted them. The women also accuse the banks of being careless and enabling Epstein’s sex trafficking operations.

Epstein committed suicide in jail in 2019 while the trial was still pending.

The banks say in documents submitted late on Friday to a federal district court in Manhattan that they were not negligent and that they did not take part in or profit from their former client’s sex trafficking.

This comes nearly a month after two women who were both identified as Jane Doe filed a lawsuit against the banks as well as the government of the US Virgin Islands, where Epstein had a home on an island that he owned.

The women’s lawsuit also suggested that they should have dropped Epstein as a client after his arrest in 2006 to which he eventually pleaded guilty to state charges in Florida for soliciting prostitution.

According to the court filings, Epstein was a JPMorgan client from about 2000 to 2013 after which he switched to Deutsche Bank.