New Year’s Eve: Swiggy Delivered 3.5 lakh orders of Biryani and over 12,000 orders of Khichdi

According to a report by the news agency PTI, the food delivery service Swiggy stated that on Saturday, as people celebrated New Year’s eve, it shipped 3.50 lakh orders for biryani and more than 2.5 lakh orders for pizza throughout the nation. The most popular food supplied was biryani, which had 3.50 lakh requests.

At 7:20 PM on Saturday, the app fulfilled 1.65 lakh requests for Biryani. According to restaurant sources, Bawarchi, one of Hyderabad’s best-selling biryani restaurants, prepared 15 tonnes of the dish for December 31, 2022, to accommodate demand and delivered two biryanis each minute on new year’s eve 2021.

Swiggy has commented on those who place meal orders for others on Twitter. The meal delivery app posted on Twitter that it was ‘seeing 178,459 people who have ordered for other people’. On the eve of the new year, 12,344 individuals in India ordered khichdi.

Swiggy highlighted a number of food onion products that were ordered via the app in a different tweet. ‘ Orders for onions on @SwiggyInstamart totaled 30,177 kg, including 15,920 orders for onion pizzas, 7,622 orders for onion kachori, 5,498 orders for onion uttapam, 9,692 orders for onion dosa, 6,357 orders for onion paratha, and 7,622 orders for onion kachori. It appears that you guys really enjoy onions, ‘ read the tweet.

‘We have already delivered over 1.3 million orders, and the celebration is off to a quick start. To make 2018 New Year’s Eve special, our fleet and restaurant partners are prepared. Pro-tip: place your purchase early to avoid the crowd,’ Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety stated in a tweet sent last evening.

At 7 PM, Swiggy Instamart had received 1.76 lakh orders for chip packs. ‘I’m just hoping y’all have enough room left for the 1.56 lakh biryanis that have also been delivered,’ the firm commented on Twitter in reference to the 1.76 lakh packs of chips that had been ordered on @SwiggyInstamart as of 7 pm.