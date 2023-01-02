State governments extend winter vacation in schools

New Delhi: Several state governments have decided to extend the winter vacation in schools. The decision was taken due to severe cold wave.

The Punjab government has extended winter holidays for all private, government and aided schools till January 9, 2023. Earlier, the schools were scheduled to open today, January 2, 2023.

While Jammu and Kashmir government has announced a three-month winter vacation for schools in the valley. Haryana government has extended the winter break in all schools till Class 8 to January 9.

All Delhi government schools are closed for two weeks from January 1 for winter vacation. However, remedial sessions for Class 9 to Class 12 will be held from January 2 to 14 to revise the syllabus and enhance students’ learning-level academic performance. All schools including government, and private till class 8 will now open on January 7 in Patna, Bihar.