Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher in the first trading session of 2023. The heavy buying in Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank and firm trend in European markets supported the domestic benchmark indices.

The BSE Sensex climbed 327.05 points or 0.54% to settle at 61,167.79 today. The NSE Nifty advanced 92.15 points or 0.51% to end at 18,197.45. About 2254 shares have advanced, 1245 shares declined and 177 shares remained unchanged in the equity markets. On the sectoral front, metal index added nearly 3% and realty index rose 1%. BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 0.5% each.

The top gainers in the market were Tata Steel, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Hindalco Industries, ONGC, NTPC and Bharti Airtel. The top losers in the market were Asian Paints, Titan, Tech Mahindra, Divis Labs, Bajaj Auto,Hero MotoCorp, Nestle and Hindustan Unilever.