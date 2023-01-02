The country of Barbados to demand the actor Benedict Cumberbatch and his family for reparations for slavery

Benedict Cumberbatch, a famous actor from Hollywood, is in hot water because Barbados intends to demand reparations from him and his family for their involvement in slavery. This has connections to a Barbados sugar plantation.

According to a story in The Guardian, Barbados’ National Task Force on Reparations, a part of the Caricom Reparations Commission, formerly concentrated on requesting reparations from colonial governments and affluent institutions that generated significant profits from slavery.

Moving away from large institutions, it is now concentrating on specific families. The first of them is Richard Drax (British MP), who is being scrutinised since his family owns a sizable sugar plantation in the island country.

David Comissiong, the Barbados ambassador to Caricom and deputy chairman of the state’s task force, told The Guardian, ‘It is now a matter that is before the government of Barbados. It is being dealt with at the highest level.’

Next in line is Benedict Cumberbatch’s family. On pressing the family for reparations, he said, ‘This is at the earliest stages. We are just beginning. A lot of this history is only really now coming to light.’

This is in light to Benedict Cumberbatch’s family being one of the white plantation owners who have benefitted from the slave trade reportedly. Benedict Cumberbatch’s ancestor, Abraham Cumberbatch, had bought the Cleland plantation in the 18th century.