Women’s cricket: India to face South Africa today: Possible playing XI

Jan 2, 2023, 02:46 pm IST

Pretoria: South Africa Women and India Women will face each other in the fourth T-20 of the five-match series at the Tuks Cricket Oval in Pretoria today. The match will start at 5:15 pm Indian Time.

India Women are currently leading the series 1-0 after the first 3 matches. India U-19 Women won the first match by 54 runs, while the next 2 matches were abandoned due to rain.

Probable XIs:

South Africa Women U19: Elandri Janse Van Rensburg, Simone Lourens, Karabo Meso, Oluhle Siyo (c), Madison Landsman, Kayla Reyneke, Andrie Swart, Jemma Botha, Jenna Evans, Ayanda Hlubi, Seshnie Naidu.

India Women U19:  Shafali Verma (c), Shweta Sehrawat (vc), Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mendhiya, Richa Ghosh (wk), Hurley Gala, Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi, Mannat Kashyap, Sonam Yadav, Shabnam MD.

 

