5 detained in Chhattisgarh after tribal members vandalised church

Five people were detained by the Chhattisgarh Police on Tuesday in connection with the vandalism of a church in the Narayanpur district, including the district head of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). A local church had been vandalised because people thought it was performing religious conversions.

The accused were detained by the police for violating the Indian Penal Code’s sections 153 (a) (Promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion), 295 (Injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 147( punishment for rioting), 148 (armed with a deadly weapon) 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of an offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Ladhakshya Roopsaye, Ankit Nandi, Atul Netaam, and Domend Yadav have all been produced before the magistrate’s court as the accused. A police officer who had been stationed there to control the crowd was hurt during the incident.

There were clashes between the tribal communities and Christian tribals on December 31, 2022, as a result of protests held by tribal communities against the alleged religious conversions.