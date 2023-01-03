600 artists sign a petition urging the Islamic Republic of Iran to release prominent actress Taraneh Alidoosti

Over 600 artists from around the world have signed a petition requesting the release of well-known actress Taraneh Alidoosti from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

On December 17, she was taken into detention in Tehran on suspicion of ‘spreading falsehoods’ regarding the continuing demonstrations there that had been sparked by the unfortunate death of Mahsa Amini while in the care of the purported ‘morality police.’

‘Avengers’ star Mark Ruffalo posted information about the petition on his Instagram account and requested assistance from his followers and supporters. He noted: ‘Over 600 artists worldwide have signed an open letter calling for the release of award-winning actor and writer Taraneh Alidoosti. We demand her freedom. Join us. Petition link below.’

Some famous names who have come out to support the cause include Jason Momoa, Amma Thompson, Penelope Cruz, Kate Winslet, John Oliver and Kristen Stewart among others.

Alidoosti was arrested days after she condemned the hanging of Mohsen Shekari, who was killed in December in the first known execution linked to the nationwide protests. The actress was reportedly detained ‘by order of the judicial authority’ as she ‘did not provide documentation for some of her claims.’