Belgium-based NGO says human hair is capable of absorbing environmental pollutants

According to a Belgian based non-profit organisation, human hair has the ability to absorb environmental toxins. The Dung Dung non-Hair profit’s Recycle Project aims to develop waste recovery strategies and show how they may be applied to grow the economy.

According to the research, a kilogram of human hair may hold seven to eight litres of oil and other hydrocarbons. Scientists claim that this can be used to absorb the hydrocarbons and oil that contribute to air pollution as well as to prevent oil spills and water pollution.

‘Our products are all the more ethical as they are manufactured locally and they are not imported from the other side of the planet,’ says project co-founder Patrick Janssen according to AFP.

‘They are made here to deal with local problems,’ he added.

The study also found that the human hair is a rich source of nitrogen and as a result, it can be used as a fertiliser.

With most of the hair coming through donations, the source is limited as of now but Reuters reported that companies around the world are experimenting to find the various uses.