Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up

Jan 3, 2023, 03:46 pm IST

Mumbai: Sovereign gold edged higher sharply in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 40,360, up by Rs 400 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 200 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were up 0.6% to Rs 55,546 per 10 gram.  Silver futures jumped 1.4% to Rs 70,573 per kg.  Gold had hit record highs of  Rs 56,200 in August 2020.

In global markets, gold jumped to six-month high with the dollar index remaining steady. A  weakness in US dollar makes gold  more attractive for overseas buyers. Spot gold was up 0.8% at $1,838.69 per ounce while spot silver rose 1.1% to $24.25. US  gold futures rose 0.6% to $1,837.50.

 

