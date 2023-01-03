Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up

Mumbai: Sovereign gold edged higher sharply in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 40,360, up by Rs 400 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 200 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were up 0.6% to Rs 55,546 per 10 gram. Silver futures jumped 1.4% to Rs 70,573 per kg. Gold had hit record highs of Rs 56,200 in August 2020.

In global markets, gold jumped to six-month high with the dollar index remaining steady. A weakness in US dollar makes gold more attractive for overseas buyers. Spot gold was up 0.8% at $1,838.69 per ounce while spot silver rose 1.1% to $24.25. US gold futures rose 0.6% to $1,837.50.