Congress strategist ordered by T’gana HC to appear before police over comments made against CM

On Tuesday, the Telangana High Court ordered Congress poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu to appear before the Hyderabad Police in relation to a case involving alleged disparaging comments made against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family on social media platforms.

Kanugolu had previously petitioned the High Court, requesting that it issue an order tossing both the notice given under Section 41A of the CrPC and the FIR filed against him. The Court, however, turned down the argument today. The Court ordered the police not to use force against Kanugolu, but it did order him to appear before them and cooperate with the investigators.

In connection with cases filed over allegedly disparaging posts on social media against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his family, and the ruling BRS government, the Hyderabad Police conducted a raid on the Kanugolu office in December 2022.

Three employees of the Kanugolu office were detained following the raid, but they were later released. Kanugolu had been accused in the case by the police. Although he had requested time, the police summoned the Congress poll strategist who was then running away and issued him a notice under section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code requesting that he appear before the police.

Kanugolu then petitioned the High Court to dismiss the notice and the FIR that had been filed against him.