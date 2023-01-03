Donald Trump blames pro-life Republicans for the absence of the proverbial ‘red-wave’ in the November midterm election

Donald Trump, former US president, has attributed the lack of a so-called ‘red-wave’ in the November midterm elections to the pro-life Republicans. Trump advocated his position on his social media site on Truth Social.

‘?It wasn’t my fault that the Republicans didn’t live up to expectations in the MidTerms,’ wrote Trump.

‘I was 233-20! It was the ?’abortion issue,?’? poorly handled by many Republicans, especially those that firmly insisted on No Exceptions, even in the case of Rape, Incest, or Life of the Mother, that lost large numbers of Voters?,’ added the Republican leader.

Trump resumed his tirade by claiming that once Roe v. Wade was overturned, pro-life voters ‘disappeared.’

‘Also, the people that pushed so hard, for decades, against abortion, got their wish from the U.S. Supreme Court, & just disappeared, not to be seen again?. Plus, Mitch stupid $’s!?’ added Trump.

The former president was referring to Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell who has been repeatedly targetted by Trump after the November elections.