Floodwaters recedes in parts of northern California after ‘atmospheric river’ that brought heavy rain to the region

Floodwaters are receding in parts of northern California after the region was slammed by a powerful weather system called an ‘atmospheric river’ that brought heavy rain to the region.

Following the weekend storm, automobiles were forced off the road and flipped or submerged in social media video. After the first levee collapsed on Saturday, the residents had left the area and gone to higher ground. In Sacramento County, there were at least two levee failures recorded close to Wilton.

Meanwhile, a major storm caused significant damage in Sacramento on New Year’s Eve with strong winds and precipitation. Andrew Hughan, a resident of Sacramento, captured the deluge’s aftermath on camera. The severe storm uprooted huge trees, which blocked highways and crushed buildings and cars.

‘The rain was torrential all day, and the power went out in our house in the evening,’ he said. ‘We went for a walk in the morning and saw the devastation.’

The impact of the next storm could be ‘brutal’ and will likely include flooding, downed trees, power outages, and the likely loss of human life, warned the National Weather Service (NWS).