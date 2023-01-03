Former Jharkhand mines secretary Pooja Singhal granted interim bail by SC

In order to facilitate Pooja Singhal’s daughter’s medical care, the Supreme Court on Tuesday granted her a one-month interim bail.

The apex court granted bail to Singal, who is under investigation for money laundering, and ordered that the treatment her daughter needs for speech seizures be provided in Delhi or Mumbai. Singhal was also prohibited from entering Ranchi other than to attend the trial.

We grant interim bail of one month for the time being from the date of release in light of the diagnosis needed for the petitioner’s daughter, the bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and AS Oka ruled.

Singhal should not be allowed to enter Ranchi for the duration of this one-month, requested the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the person of Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Raju.

‘She is highly influential. Let the treatment be done at Gurugram. Let her not enter Ranchi,’ Raju said. ‘The petitioner will not enter Ranchi except for trial. Let the treatment take place in Delhi-NCR or Mumbai,’ the Supreme Court ruled after granting the request. On February 6, the matter will now be heard.