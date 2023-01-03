Former US Marine pilot Daniel Duggan accused of taking $100K to teach Chinese pilots how to land on aircraft carriers

The US government has accused former Marine pilot Daniel Duggan of taking more than $100,000 to train Chinese pilots to land on aircraft carriers. He allegedly got 12 payments totaling either $9,900 or $9,500, according to an unsealed indictment filed in the US District of Columbia.

The phrase ‘personal development training’ was frequently written on the receipts.

According to the US government, the indictment additionally claims that a nameless China-based company paid the payments and ‘acquired military equipment and technical data for the PRC government and military.’

US authorities believe Duggan provided ‘aviation services in China.’ Duggan is also known by the names Ding San Xing, Din San Qing, DSQ or Ivan.

The 54-year-old, in an email in September 2012, allegedly wrote that ‘he hoped his children would be set for life as a result.’ This was while he was in China during which time he also negotiated the terms of his service.