India is building ‘permanent vertical bunkers’ for stationing BSF troops at Sir Creek and ‘Harami Nalla’ area

According to official sources, the Indian government is constructing ‘permanent vertical bunkers’ for BSF forces to be stationed in the vital Sir Creek and ‘Harami Nalla’ marshy area near the India-Pakistan International Border in Gujarat.

According to sources for the Indian news agency PTI, the Union Home Ministry has allocated a Rs 50 crore money for the construction of eight multi-story observation posts and bunkers to combat the ‘continuous infiltration of Pakistani fishermen and fishing boats in the area.’

According to government records, the Border Security Force (BSF) detained 22 Pakistani fishermen in Gujarat in 2022 and seized 79 fishing boats, along with 250 crore rupees’ worth of heroin and 2.49 crore rupees’ worth of charas.

The sources stated that three pylon-shaped towers are being built in the Sir Creek area, and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) will construct five such structures in a 4,050 sq km marshy area between the two countries and the ‘harami nalla’ area, which is spread 900 sq km of area.