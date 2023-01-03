Redmi launches new budget smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand owned by Xiaomi, Redmi has launched a new budget smartphone in the Chinese market. The device named ‘ Redmi 12C’ is available in 4 colours — Shadow Black, Sea Blue, Mint Green, and Lavender (translated). The 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage model of Redmi 12C will cost CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,400), the 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant costs CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 9,600) and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,800).

Also Read: Shooting for ‘Kallanum Bhagavathiyum’ wrapped up

The hybrid dual SIM (Nano) smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC coupled with a Mali-G52 GPU. The device features a dual-camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. There is a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies.The Redmi 12C features with a 6.71-inch HD+ (1650×720 pixels) resolution display with a 20:6:9 aspect ratio and 500 nits of peak brightness. It packs 5,000mAh battery with a 10W charging adapter.