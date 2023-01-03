Release of ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ in India to be a ‘great way to handshake’ between Pakistan and India

The lead actor of the movie ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt, Fawad Khan, said that the release of the movie in India would be a ‘great way to handshake’ between Pakistan and India days after the premiere was postponed indefinitely.

The Indian premiere of the Pakistani movie was originally set for December 30, but it was abruptly postponed.

The 1979 cult hit ‘Maula Jatt’ served as the basis for the movie ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt,’ which was directed by Bilal Lashari and also starred Mahira Khan. With box office receipts of USD 10 million, the movie, which debuted in Pakistan on October 13, has become the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time.

Fawad was questioned by CNN during his interview about his thoughts on the movie’s Indian release.

‘That would be great, obviously. If it were to happen, it’s a great way to handshake. It is kind of like those sweets and delights we send across to one another in good times and on Eid and Diwali,’ the 41-year-old actor said during the interview, a video of which he shared on his official Instagram page.