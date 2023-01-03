Schools in this city to remain shut from January 4 to 7

Lucknow: Schools in Lucknow will remain closed from January 4 to 7. The Lucknow District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar announced this. Holidays for schools were announced due to severe cold wave conditions.

As per the government order, all government and private schools of urban and rural areas of all boards up to Class 12 will remain closed during the period. The order will also be applicable on Kasturba Gandhi residential girls schools as well, as on all students, teachers, non-teaching staff (except emergency services).

Earlier several state governments have decided to extend the winter vacation in schools. The Punjab government has extended winter holidays for all private, government and aided schools till January 9, 2023. Jammu and Kashmir government has announced a three-month winter vacation for schools in the valley. Haryana government has extended the winter break in all schools till Class 8 to January 9.All Delhi government schools are closed for two weeks from January 1 for winter vacation. All schools including government, and private till class 8 will now open on January 7 in Patna, Bihar.