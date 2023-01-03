Sebastien Haller, a striker for Borussia Dortmund, has resumed training after his battle with cancer

Sebastien Haller, a striker for Borussia Dortmund, resumed training with the Bundesliga team on Tuesday following a six-month battle with testicular cancer. The 28-year-old Haller received the diagnosis soon after joining Dortmund in July following a 34-goal season with Ajax. He sought testing after experiencing discomfort during BVB’s preseason tour to Switzerland, and the results revealed a cancerous tumour.

‘A happy new year to everyone! And for me, it’s off to a terrific start because it entails returning to the field,’ The 28-year-old international from the Ivory Coast posted pictures of himself exercising at the gym on Twitter.

Despite not being the simplest year, 2022 helped me prepare for all the new obstacles that 2023 will bring.

Haller was acquired by German club Dortmund for an initial sum of 31 million euros ($33.02 million) during the off-season after the striker scored 34 goals for Dutch champions Ajax the previous campaign.

Haller would be ‘cautiously integrated’ back into the team, informed Dortmund. With Bayern Munich leading the league by nine points, the team is currently in sixth place. Later this month, on January 22, Dortmund will play host to Augsburg as the season restarts.