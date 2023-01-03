DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Jan 3, 2023, 04:15 pm IST

Mumbai: Domestic benchmark indices ended higher in the volatile session on January 3.   BSE Sensex ended at 61,294.20, up 126.41 points or 0.21%. NSE Nifty settled at 18,232.50, up 35 points or 0.19% . About 1998 shares have advanced, 1423 shares declined and 130 shares remained unchanged in the equity markets.

The top gainers in the market were   HDFC Life, SBI Life Insurance, Axis Bank, Titan Company and TCS. The top losers in the market were  Hindalco Industries, Britannia Industries, M&M, JSW Steel and Grasim Industries.

Information Technology, pharma, PSU Bank indices rose 0.5% each, while metal index shed 0.5%.   BSE midcap and smallcap index ended marginally higher.

