Student hurt during kolkali competition; expects legal action against organisers

On Tuesday, the first day of the 61st State School Youth Festival, the kolkali competition was interrupted when a student slipped and collapsed while his team was performing.

Because of the defective mat that was stretched out on the platform where his team was performing, Al Sufiyan from the Ernakulam district was hurt when he slipped and collapsed.

The fall had broken his hands. Enraged parents and students disrupted the competition after the occurrence. Manorama News reported that, when the students notified the mat’s organisers, they were informed that the problem would be investigated ‘if someone falls.’ According to accounts, the competition picked back up almost an hour later after a new mat was put down.

The Kerala High Court made it clear before to the festival’s start that organisers were responsible for making sure attendees were secure. In addition, the court had threatened to take harsh measures if its directives were disregarded.

In Kozhikode, the youth festival is presented on 23 stages. Asha Sharath, an actress and dancer, began the competitions as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan officially opened the event.

The hurt kid informed Manorama News that he fell because the mat warning had gone Unhearded. He claimed that the organisers had given him a second opportunity to perform, but the student claimed that his injury would prevent him from taking part.