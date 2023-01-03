DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

UAE authorities announces launch of 7-day vehicle testing service trial

Jan 3, 2023, 08:46 pm IST

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced that it will launch its vehicle testing service throughout the week. The service will be available on all 7 days of the week at Al Mutakamela Vehicles Testing And Registration Centre, and Tasjeel’s Used Car Market Centre.  This will begin from January 8 till 2 months.

‘We launched this initiative on a trial basis for a period of 2 months. We will monitor and measure its demand and impact to expand its provision on a larger scale and more centres,’ said Jamal Al Sadah, director of Vehicles Licensing Department at the Licensing Agency, RTA.

The centres will be open on Sundays from 2pm to 10pm. The service provided will be limited to the technical inspection of vehicles.

