20 years in prison for the former owner of a Colorado funeral home who sold body parts

Having dissected 560 bodies and illegally selling body parts, a 46-year-old former owner of a funeral facility in Colorado was given a 20-year prison term on Tuesday. According to officials who spoke to Reuters, the accused, Megan Hess, used bogus donation documents to defraud the families of the deceased and steal body parts.

In July, Hess admitted guilt to fraud.

The maximum term permitted by law was 20 years.

She ran Donor Services, a company that deals with body parts, and Sunset Mesa, a funeral home, out of the same Montrose, Colorado, building.

Shirley Koch, Hess’s 69-year-old mother, also admitted fraud and received a 15-year sentence. Koch’s main responsibility was to dismember the victims.

Following a 2016–2018 Reuters investigation series on the selling of body parts in the US, the case came to light. A few weeks after the story was broadcasted, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted a raid on the business after notifying Reuters about the mother-daughter team’s operation.

One of the most significant body parts cases in recent US history, said the case’s prosecutors.

Hess and Koch was sent to prison right away after the search.