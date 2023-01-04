After receiving a reprimand from her mother, a Lucknow school girl commits suicide.

A Class 12 student allegedly committed suicide after receiving a reprimand from her mother for staying up late and skipping class in Lucknow. The body was sent for a post-mortem by the police.

Sanskriti Singh, the deceased, had not yet taken her board exams.

Akash Singh, a sub-inspector assigned to the ITBP, resides there with his family. He reported for duty the morning of the incident while his wife and kids were still at home.

According to reports, Sanskriti’s mother punished her after she woke up later than usual in the morning.

She hurried to her room and shut the door, upset at her mother’s reprimand. The door was smashed with the assistance of the neighbours when she didn’t leave the room for a while even after knocking. Sanskriti had killed herself, it was found.