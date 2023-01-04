An emirate in UAE announces 30% discount on bus fare

Ajman: The Ajman Transport Authority (ATA) has announced 30% discount on bus fares for some residents. The discount will be provided for students who hold Massar Cards. The decision was taken to encourage students to use public buses. A Massar card costs Dh25 and it comes with a balance of Dh20.

Massar card can be applied by visiting authority’s official webiste: www.ta.gov.ae or by visiting the Ajman Central bus station on Sheikh Abdullah Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Street.

Guide to applying online:

Go to the official website and select Massar Card Request

Enter Emirates ID details and proceed to application form

Complete the details and then upload documents

Upload copy of Emirates ID and recent photo

Submit the application

A confirmation mail will be sent to your registered email ID

Take a printout of confirmation mail and visit Ajman central bus station

Make the payment and receive your Massar card

How to apply at central bus station:

Provide Emirates ID and other documents at the counter

Receive the card after payment and charge it according to your requirements