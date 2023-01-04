Anil Parab’s resort investigated by ED in case involving money laundering

Anil Parab, a former Maharashtra minister, Sai Resort NX, and other people are the targets of a money laundering investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has temporarily attached assets worth Rs 10.20 crore. Shiv Sena leader Parab, 58, belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray wing of the organisation.

The attached assets consist of a plot of land (approximately 42 gunta) at Gut No. 446 in Murud, Dapoli, Ratnagiri, which is worth more than Rs 2.73 crore, and Sai Resort NX, a resort that was built on the said land and is worth more than Rs 7.46 crore.

On the basis of a complaint made by the Ministry of Environmental Forest and Climate Change against Anil Parab and others for violating Section 19 of the IPC and other acts, ED has opened an investigation under the PMLA.

The Dapoli Police Station also filed a formal complaint (FIR) against Anil Parab and others for defrauding and harming the Maharashtra state government.

According to the PMLA investigation, Anil Parab and Sadanand Kadam obtained illegal permission from the local SDO office to convert the use of land from agricultural to non-agricultural purposes and build the resort in violation of CRZ regulations.

Anil Parab obtained a illegal permit from the revenue department to build a twin bungalow on property that was designated as CRZ-III, or a No Development Zone, and after receiving the permit, the former minister built ‘Sai Resort NX’ without authorization.