Change of course! Governor’s policy address will open the budget session.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly’s budget session will be held this month with a speech by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, it was decided at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The 15th Legislative Assembly’s seventh session convened on December 5, 2022, and ended sine die on December 13 after seven days of deliberations. The governor was not, however, formally informed that the session was coming to an end.

The State Government’s strategy was to declare the upcoming Assembly session to be a continuation of the previous one in order to avoid Khan’s policy address amid the recently strained relations between the Governor and the State Government.

But after the governor supported the swearing-in of former minister Saji Cheriyan, despite his reservations about the outcome of the case against the latter, the government wants to repay the favour by reversing its earlier stance and holding off on the traditional policy address for the foreseeable future.

The budget session will be held by the government in January itself. On Thursday, an online special Cabinet meeting will be held to make this decision. A notice that the meeting has ended will also be sent out.

After Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Khan stating that the decision to reinstate Saji Cheriyan was made on the basis of sound legal advice, the governor changed his position about Saji Cheriyan.

The Left Democratic Front chief minister decided to repay Khan’s favour by adding the governor’s policy address in the budget session itself after consulting with other LDF leaders.