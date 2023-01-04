Health experts explain why cough syrups should not be sold as an over-the-counter drug in India

Dr. Sharad Aggarwal, President of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), New Delhi, claims that using too much cough syrups can cause a number of negative side effects, such as paranoia, confusion, sweating, nausea, vomiting, restlessness, dry or itchy skin and face redness.

Expectorants, decongestants, antihistamines, and antitussive medications like dextromethorphan are the most often utilised chemicals in cough syrups. All of these substances help to some extent in stifling or preventing coughing.

These substances assist in delivering temporary treatment but do not heal the underlying condition that may be causing the disease.

Besides this, ‘many cough syrups aren’t even scientifically backed. Some of them are like bronchodilator mucolytic that are mainly used to relieve the symptoms,’ underscored Dr. Sharad.

‘People should first consult a doctor who can rule out what sort of cough it is and whether it is associated with any infection, and then prescribe a cough syrup. Over-the-counter sale of cough syrups should not be promoted,’ he added.