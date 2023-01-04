Indian Railways’ freight earnings surge by 16% during April-December

New Delhi: Freight earnings of Indian Railways increased by 16% till December of this fiscal year compared to the same period last year. As per the data released by the Union Railways Ministry, the national transporter earned Rs 1,20,478 crore in the first 9 months of fiscal year 2022-23. It was at Rs 1,04,040 crore during the same period last year.

Indian Railways transported a total freight loading of 1109.38 MT during April to December. It was at 1029.96 MT last year, representing an 8% increase over last year’s loading. During December 2022, originating freight loading of 130.66 MT was achieved. It was at 126.8 MT in December 2021, representing a 3% increase.

The Indian Railways earned a freight revenue of Rs 14,573 crore in December 2022. It was at Rs 12,914 crore in December 2021, representing an 13% increase.