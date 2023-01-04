Indian Railways grants additional stoppage to this express train: Details

Mumbai: The South East Central Railway zone of the Indian Railways has added one more stoppage to the Darbhanga-Secunderabad Express train. The train (number 17007/17008) will halt at Wadsa station for 2 minutes for 6 months on an experimental basis. . The train will continue on its normal route after 6 months. Wadsa Station falls under the Nagpur division of the South East Central Railway.

Train number 17007 (Secunderabad-Darbhanga Express) will reach Wadsa station at 06:43 am and leave from the station at 06:45 am. Train number 17008 (Darbhanga-Secunderabad Express) will arrive at Wadsa station at 10.48 am and will depart for the onward journey at 10.50 am.

The 17007/17008 Secunderabad-Darbhanga Express is a biweekly superfast express train that connects Secunderabad Junction in Telangana and Darbhanga in Bihar. The 17007 Secunderabad-Darbhanga Express started on July 2, 2019, and the 17008 Darbhanga started on July 5, 2019.