Scientists discover new planet that celebrates New Year every 5 days

It will take the Earth 365 days to complete its new orbit around the Sun, which marks the start of a new year on the planet. However, not all planets can wait so long for the new year. They are rushing. One such planet is a recently discovered one where a year only lasts five days.

A planet discovered by scientists at the University of Southern Queensland orbits its star in just five days and completes one revolution. This exoplanet, which is roughly three times the size of Jupiter, is 530 light-years away from Earth. It circles around a dwarf star that is quickly rotating.

The dwarf star is about 71 per cent larger and possesses 40 per cent more mass than our Sun and is about half the age of the star in our solar system. The dwarf star is about 1.95 billion-year-old with an estimated surface temperature of 6,700–6,800 Kelvin.

The details of the findings have been published in the paper repository ArXiv, which states that the spectroscopic transit of TOI-778b, allowed them to derive a sky-projected spin-orbit angle, which was consistent with an aligned planetary system.

The team used data from Nasa’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) to find the exoplanet.