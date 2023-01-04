Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Domestic benchmark indices settled today’s trading session in the negative territory. The BSE Sensex fell by 636.75 points or 1.04% at 60,657.45. The NSE Nifty was down 189.50 points or 1.04% at 18,043. About 1154 shares have advanced, 2230 shares declined and 135 shares remained unchanged in the equity markets..

All the broader market indices ended lower. Nifty Next 50 dipped 1.04%, Nifty Midcap 50 dropped 1.10%, Nifty Large Midcap 250 plunged 1% and Nifty Total market ended 1.06% lower. All the sectoral indices also ended lower. Nifty Bank fell 1.07%, Nifty IT dropped 0.98% and Nifty FMCG fell 0.66%. The volatility index India VIX rose 5.64%.

The top gainers in the market include Divis Labs, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Life, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and UltraTech Cement. The top losers in the market include JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Coal India, Tata Steel and ONGC.