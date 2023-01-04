Trailer of the film ‘The Challenge,’ which was shot on the International Space Station is released

While the rest of the world waits for Tom Cruise’s rumoured space movie endeavour, Russia has already completed it. Trailer of the movie ‘The Challenge,’ which was shot aboard the International Space Station, are more realistic than ever.

A portion of the feature film, which was directed by Klim Shipenko, was filmed on the Space Station in October 2021.

In 2021, the Soyuz MS-18 ship carried Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy of Roscosmos, 37-year-old actress Yulia Peresild, and producer-director Klim Shipenko to the International Space Station. After filming the sequences, they remained in the flying laboratory for almost 12 days before departing for Earth.

The crew was launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome in the steppes of Kazakhstan, a former Soviet republic in Central Asia. Russia leases the cosmodrome.

The Russian movie focuses on a story of a doctor, portrayed by actress Yulia Peresild, who is asked to travel to the space station to save a cosmonaut’s life. Cosmonaut crew members are also set to appear in the film.

A film crew also documented their landing, which will also feature in the movie. Following their return from space, director Klim Shipenko said that he was up for making a movie on the moon or even Mars.

The Russian director said that his 12-day-long stay on the flying outpost transformed his ideas about the possibilities of cinema.