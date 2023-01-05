Arab world explodes with anger after Ben-Gvir’s visit to Al-Aqsa

Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s visit to Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem has sparked outrage among Arab nations. Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and even the US condemned the trip. Jordan said it violated international law and ‘the historic and legal status quo in Jerusalem’.

The United Nations Security Council is meeting on Thursday to discuss the recent developments at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem. Jordan has summoned the Israeli ambassador over the matter and dubbed the visit as an attempt to convert a major mosque ‘into a Jewish temple’. UN Palestinian ambassador Riyad Mansour called the visit an attack.

The Qatari foreign ministry has condemned Ben-Gvir’s storming of the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem. ‘It considers this act a flagrant violation of international law and the Hashemite Custodianship over the holy sites,’ it said. Saudi Arabia also criticised the visit, calling it a ‘provocative action’.

The Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation have condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the holy sites in Jerusalem. The US ambassador to Israel said Washington ‘opposes any steps that could harm the status quo’. A White House National Security Council spokesperson said, ‘The United States stands firmly for preservation of the status quo’.