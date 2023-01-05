Bihar police detain 3 minors after they threw stones at Vande Bharat Express

Bihar police have detained three minors for throwing stones at the Vande Bharat Express.

Tuesday, stones were thrown at the Vande Bharat Express. On December 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave it a formal opening.

Using CCTV footage, railroad authorities were able to identify the minors who threw stones at the train.

The Vande Bharat Express was attacked with stones in the Bihar district of Kishanganj.

An awareness campaign has been launched to stop the recurrence of such incidents after repeated stone-pelting incidents.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express between the rail stations of Howrah and New Jalpaiguri on December 30, and commercial service on the route began on January 1.