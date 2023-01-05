Creators of the series ‘Sherlock Holmes’ says they would ‘start writing tomorrow’ if the stars were to return

We haven’t seen any new episodes of ‘Sherlock,’ the acclaimed BBC detective mystery series, in five years.

The series was created by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat and stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman as a team of consulting detective Sherlock Holmes and his friend and confidante Dr. John Watson.

Fans have urged the revival of the show, but it has not yet been possible, maybe as a result of the two performers’ commitments to other projects.

The two actors have become well-known in Hollywood since appearing on the programme, especially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where they have acted in significant film series. Therefore, availability is probably a problem.

Moffat made a statement in a recent interview on BBC Today about his debut West End play ‘The Unfriend’. He said he would ‘start writing tomorrow’ if the stars were to return.

‘They’re on to bigger and better things but, Martin and Benedict, ‘please come back?’ he added.

The series is based on the stories written by Victorian-era author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. While Doyle based the characters and stories in the 1890s and 1910s, the show brings it into the 21st century. The classical detective has modern technology at his disposal.