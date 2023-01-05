India, Malaysia and Philippines can watch Golden Globes Awards 2023 on January 11 on Lionsgate Play live

On January 11, 2023, Lionsgate Play will stream live coverage of the Golden Globes in India, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

The Golden Globes are said to honour the best film and television productions. With eight nominations, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ an elegiac story about a friendship in decline, is leading the pack.

This surpasses ‘Cold Mountain’ from 2004 in terms of nominations received by a single movie. With six nominations, the multiverse adventure ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ is the runner-up.

With five nominations each, ‘The Fablemans’ and ‘Babylon’ are next. With 5 nominations, ‘Abbott Elementary’ is leading the television field.

‘The Crown’, ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’, ‘Only Murders in the Building’, ‘Pam & Tommy’, and ‘The White Lotus’, each have 4 nods.

India’s ‘RRR’, which became a global sensation when it got a wide release thanks to Netflix, is also nominated in two categories. Everyone from comedians to actors to filmmakers in Hollywood has found themselves transfixed by the audacious action of the film and the direction of Rajamouli.