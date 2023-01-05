Indian Railways cancels 293 trains today: Full list

New Delhi: Indian Railways has fully cancelled 293 trains today, Thursday, 5 January. The list of cancelled trains include New Delhi to Kanpur Shatabdi, Howrah to New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi Express and Swatantrata Senani Express from Jaynagar to New Delhi. The national transporter changed origin station of 40 trains, short-terminated 40 trains and diverted 19 trains. It also rescheduled 17 trains including Howrah to Pune Duronto Express, and Delhi to Kotdwara Siddhabali Jan Shatabdi Express.

Indian Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Steps to check if your train is cancelled:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement