Molested woman in UP’s Kanpur, two police officers suspended

After allegedly trying to molest a woman in Kanpur by breaking into her home at night, two constables with the Uttar Pradesh Police have been suspended. Both of the accused are the subject of a case.

Two constables arrived at the Lalpur intersection of the Naubasta police station area after learning of a fight in the area. The man who got into the altercation with the vegetable vendor fled the scene when he saw the police.

After some time had passed, the policemen, who were allegedly intoxicated, stormed the home of the vegetable vendor. The police officers are accused of pushing the man away as soon as he opened the gate, entering the house where his wife was present, and then molesting the woman inside. Both of the constables were chased away and captured by the locals after the woman raised an alarm.

Police officers, including ADCP, arrived at the scene after learning of the incident. The official disclosed that a FIR had been filed as a result of the victim’s complaint. ‘All the allegations made by the woman are being investigated. Action is being taken by suspending both the constables,’ said the police official.