Oman announces Accession Day holiday

Muscat: Oman has announced Accession Day holiday. His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has announced the Royal order for this.

As per the order, Thursday 12 January 2023 will be an official holiday for employees working in public sector, other legal entities and private sector establishments on the occasion of His Majesty the Sultan’s Accession Day. The Ministry of Labour said that employers may agree with their respective employees to continue working during the above-mentioned day if deemed necessary, provided the workers be compensated for that.